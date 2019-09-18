Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $775,784.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $775,784.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00215317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01222852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017913 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

