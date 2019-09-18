Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Up 9.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.23, 113,099 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 558% from the average session volume of 17,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

