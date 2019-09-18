Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) is Covalis Capital LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Covalis Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,116 shares during the period. Atlantica Yield accounts for approximately 9.7% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.63% of Atlantica Yield worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 704,789 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 34,105.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 664,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

