Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.25

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 6513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

