ArtByte Achieves Market Cap of $46,138.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $46,138.00 and $2.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00753941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010771 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

