Argentum One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $28,944.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,295,054 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

