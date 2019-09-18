ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. ARAW has a market capitalization of $48,154.00 and approximately $59,886.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.49 or 0.04911214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

