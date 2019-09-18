Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% to $1.42-1.44 bl, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

