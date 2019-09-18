Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Releases Earnings Results

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Apex Global Brands has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

