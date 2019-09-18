Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.21, 1,048,457 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 528,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apergy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apergy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Apergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

