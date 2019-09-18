Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.06. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,733 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.