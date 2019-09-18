Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Insider David Ying Xian Chung Sells 3,805 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 3,805 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $176,932.50.

David Ying Xian Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,355 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $65,446.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $53,113.50.

On Monday, July 15th, David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $55,017.93.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,763 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $92,398.83.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 34,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

