Analysts Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 2,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

