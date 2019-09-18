Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Investors Title (ITIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC):

9/16/2019 – Investors Title was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Investors Title was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – Investors Title was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – Investors Title was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/16/2019 – Investors Title was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/9/2019 – Investors Title was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.39. 4,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $134.04 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $305.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Investors Title by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

