Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $202.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.16 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $204.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $780.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $783.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $801.74 million, with estimates ranging from $788.30 million to $816.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.88. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,333 shares of company stock worth $71,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

