Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO Joseph B. Zanco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $301,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 56,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The company has a market capitalization of $377.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.37. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

