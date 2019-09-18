Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 9,800 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $213,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William J. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, William J. Peters sold 4,942 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $103,782.00.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 192,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.