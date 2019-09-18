Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.07. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 260 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

