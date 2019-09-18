American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. American Vanguard posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, COO Ulrich Trogele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 955,060 shares in the company, valued at $13,447,244.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $109,050. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Vanguard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,713. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.