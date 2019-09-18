American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.61. 1,319,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,708. American Tower has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

