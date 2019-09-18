American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.61. 1,319,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,708. American Tower has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.