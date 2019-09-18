American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 91,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

