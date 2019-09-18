Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $59.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

