Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com stock traded down $14.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,808.39. The stock had a trading volume of 408,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,949. The company has a market capitalization of $909.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,807.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.