Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.87. Altagas shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 234,687 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altagas Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.23%.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

