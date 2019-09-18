ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,321. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

