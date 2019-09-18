Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 86,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

