Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Insider Ian Gandel Acquires 2,674,292 Shares

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) insider Ian Gandel acquired 2,674,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$374,400.88 ($265,532.54).

Shares of Alliance Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.14 ($0.10) on Wednesday. 720,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.10. Alliance Resources Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Alliance Resources Company Profile

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiary, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry Project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

