AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.00. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 17,909 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

