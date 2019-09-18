AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.35

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 5539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

AIQUY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

