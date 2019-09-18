AIDUS TOKEN One Day Volume Reaches $13,954.00 (AID)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $1.84 million and $13,954.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00041524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.31 or 0.05261342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AID is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

AIDUS TOKEN Token Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

