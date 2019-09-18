AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

