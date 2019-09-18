Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63, 32,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 379,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $10.00 price objective on Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Affimed NV will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 3,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,546 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

