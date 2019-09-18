AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $761,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $435,137.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AeroVironment by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2,439.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 126,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,476. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

