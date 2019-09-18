Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.84, 1,050,069 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 776,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Several research firms recently commented on AERI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. acquired 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

