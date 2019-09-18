AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Analysts

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AEGON during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 7,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in AEGON by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

AEG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 1,100,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,890. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

