Adshares (ADS) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Adshares token can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $2,781.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00217550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01258469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017010 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,891,839 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

