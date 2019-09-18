Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) fell 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $9.06, 4,834,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,909% from the average session volume of 240,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $330.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $91,340.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,980 shares of company stock worth $398,061 in the last 90 days. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.