Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 3,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701. Acme United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

