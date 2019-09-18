Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Liberum Capital

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACSO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ACSO traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 805 ($10.52). 582,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 958.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 million and a P/E ratio of 68.80.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.