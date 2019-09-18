Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at $30,211,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,397 shares of company stock worth $39,677,310 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.