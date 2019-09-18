A2 Milk (ASX:A2M) Trading Down 3.8%

A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:A2M) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$12.60 ($8.94) and last traded at A$12.60 ($8.94), 6,338,807 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.10 ($9.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 70.00.

A2 Milk Company Profile (ASX:A2M)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, commercializes A1 protein free branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand.

