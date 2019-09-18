$993.71 Million in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $993.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.52 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $972.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $2,691,849.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $2,625,932.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,557 shares of company stock worth $25,390,855. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 488,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,177. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

