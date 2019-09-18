9,000 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $68,384,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 492.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Centene by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.