88 Energy (LON:88E) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.63

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 31179692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $42.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

