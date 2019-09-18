80,000 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 20,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,537. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.