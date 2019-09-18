$773.10 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will report $773.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $748.70 million and the highest is $816.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $754.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 945,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,316. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

