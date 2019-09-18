73,342 Shares in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,630. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

IPHI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 14,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,616. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

