$430.20 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce $430.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.30 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $414.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 17,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,390. The company has a market cap of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Park-Ohio by 396.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

