$399.01 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post sales of $399.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.48 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $390.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. 83,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after purchasing an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

