$376.60 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post sales of $376.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $365.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP John Mooradian sold 9,249 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $578,339.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,686.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,179.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $22,617,425. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 230,010 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.